101st CAB & 82nd CAB Load ISVs for JRTC

Paratroopers assigned to the 3-82 General Support Aviation Battalion, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division and Soldiers assigned to both the 1st Brigade Combat Team and 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) load Infantry Squad Vehicles (ISV) into CH-47 Chinooks on May 5, 2025, Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Paratroopers and Soldiers prepped ISVs in preparation for a large-scale, long-range air assault into an upcoming Joint Readiness Training Center rotation. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Vincent Levelev)
|05.05.2025
|05.05.2025 19:36
|B-Roll
|961175
|250505-A-ID763-1053
|DOD_110972501
|00:02:15
|US
|1
|1
