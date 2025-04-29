Building Unit-Organic Holistic Health, Fitness Program

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the 5th Armored Brigade participated in a Holistic Health and Fitness preassessment to evaluate physical readiness training needs to accomplish the mission. At the end of the six-week evaluation, Capt. Chante Burnell, H2F program organizer, will tailer a unit-specific training plan, to change the culture of health and fitness throughout the Dagger Brigade to meet the demands of modern Observer Controller/Trainer duties. H2F empowers and equips Soldiers to take charge of their health, fitness, and well-being to optimize their individual performance while also preventing injury or disease.



Modeled after Special Forces and professional/collegiate athletics, the H2F System moves away from a one-size-fits-all model and acknowledges every Soldier is unique, and different units have different missions.



H2F takes a holistic approach to fitness by addressing five readiness domains (physical, mental, nutrition, sleep, and spiritual), understanding that each domain impacts the others, so we need to educate our Soldiers and provide them the resources needed to maximize their performance on and off the battlefield.