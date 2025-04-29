Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Building Unit-Organic Holistic Health, Fitness Program

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Raquel Birk 

    5th Armored Brigade

    Members of the 5th Armored Brigade participated in a Holistic Health and Fitness preassessment to evaluate physical readiness training needs to accomplish the mission. At the end of the six-week evaluation, Capt. Chante Burnell, H2F program organizer, will tailer a unit-specific training plan, to change the culture of health and fitness throughout the Dagger Brigade to meet the demands of modern Observer Controller/Trainer duties. H2F empowers and equips Soldiers to take charge of their health, fitness, and well-being to optimize their individual performance while also preventing injury or disease.

    Modeled after Special Forces and professional/collegiate athletics, the H2F System moves away from a one-size-fits-all model and acknowledges every Soldier is unique, and different units have different missions.

    H2F takes a holistic approach to fitness by addressing five readiness domains (physical, mental, nutrition, sleep, and spiritual), understanding that each domain impacts the others, so we need to educate our Soldiers and provide them the resources needed to maximize their performance on and off the battlefield.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2025
    Date Posted: 05.05.2025 15:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 961145
    VIRIN: 250505-A-PI656-8303
    Filename: DOD_110971894
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Building Unit-Organic Holistic Health, Fitness Program, by SSG Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    H2F; Holistic Health and Fitness; Occupational Therapy; Communication; Leadership

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download