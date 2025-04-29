Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ICE HSI Gulfport, partners, investigate illegal immigration, cockfighting operations

    GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2025

    Gulfport, Mississippi - U.S. Immigration and Custom Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations Gulfport, jointly with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and other partners, executed search warrants involving illegal cockfighting organization in Southern Mississippi on May 3, 2025.

    Date Taken: 05.03.2025
    Date Posted: 05.05.2025 15:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 961144
    VIRIN: 250503-O-CR964-8041
    Filename: DOD_110971893
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Operation
    ICE
    Bayou Birds
    cockfighting

