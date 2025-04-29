ORNG Augments DPAA Mission in Vietnam

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Two Oregon National Guard Soldiers supported the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) in a recovery mission in Vietnam, March to April, 2025. The DPAA mission is to provide the fullest possible accounting for our missing personnel to their families and the nation. This is the first time the Oregon National Guard has supplemented a DPAA mission. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Emily Simonson)