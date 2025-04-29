Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ORNG Augments DPAA Mission in Vietnam

    VIETNAM

    04.11.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Emily Simonson 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Two Oregon National Guard Soldiers supported the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) in a recovery mission in Vietnam, March to April, 2025. The DPAA mission is to provide the fullest possible accounting for our missing personnel to their families and the nation. This is the first time the Oregon National Guard has supplemented a DPAA mission. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Emily Simonson)

    Date Taken: 04.11.2025
    Date Posted: 05.05.2025 15:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 961129
    VIRIN: 250411-Z-UZ129-5149
    Filename: DOD_110971828
    Length: 00:03:17
    Location: VN

    State Partnership Program
    Vietnam
    Oregon National Guard
    recovery mission
    DPAA
    Defense POW/MIA Acconting Agency

