Two Oregon National Guard Soldiers supported the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) in a recovery mission in Vietnam, March to April, 2025. The DPAA mission is to provide the fullest possible accounting for our missing personnel to their families and the nation. This is the first time the Oregon National Guard has supplemented a DPAA mission. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Emily Simonson)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2025 15:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|961129
|VIRIN:
|250411-Z-UZ129-5149
|Filename:
|DOD_110971828
|Length:
|00:03:17
|Location:
|VN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ORNG Augments DPAA Mission in Vietnam, by SSG Emily Simonson, identified by DVIDS
