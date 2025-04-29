U.S. Airmen assigned to the 11th Air Task Force, set up tents before a medical exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, April 30, 2024. This exercise prepared medical professionals for tactical combat casualty care in support of the 11th ATF operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2025 13:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|961104
|VIRIN:
|250430-F-NC038-4656
|Filename:
|DOD_110971519
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 11th Air Task Force Medical Exercise Day 1, by SrA Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.