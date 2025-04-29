Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Summer-Heat Safety

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, GERMANY

    05.05.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Miles McDonough 

    AFN Stuttgart

    Beat the heat this summer! Stay hydrated and utilize shade, especially during peak afternoon hours from May through September, to prevent heat injuries. For more info, contact the Safety Office at DSN 596 1182.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2025
    Date Posted: 05.05.2025 08:52
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 961054
    VIRIN: 250505-N-NV669-6588
    Filename: DOD_110970454
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Summer-Heat Safety, by PO2 Miles McDonough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download