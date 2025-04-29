The Japan Air Self-Defense Force Fancy Drill Team from Hofu-Kita Air Base, Yamaguchi, Japan, perform a drill routine during the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 2025 at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 4, 2025. The JMSDF-MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day is hosted annually to strengthen relationships with the host community and offer a cultural exchange that highlights the mutual support between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Saul Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2025 07:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|961048
|VIRIN:
|250504-M-RU004-1446
|Filename:
|DOD_110970318
|Length:
|00:02:43
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Friendship Day 2025: Japan Air Self-Defense Force Fancy Drill Team, by LCpl Saul Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.