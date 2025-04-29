B-Roll Package for Osan’s first joint, combined IRON RADR exercise

B-Roll Package consists of members of the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, Republic of Korea Army, and ROK Air Force during exercise IRON RADR at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 3-24, 2025. The team of civil engineers, logistics technicians, vehicle maintainers, explosive ordnance technicians and emergency medical responders worked together to repair craters in a damaged airfield pad enhancing U.S.-ROK partnership and displaying interoperability in action. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airmen Tallon Bratton)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2025 23:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|961016
|VIRIN:
|250424-F-TU760-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110969762
|Length:
|00:05:36
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
