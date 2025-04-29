Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll Package for Osan’s first joint, combined IRON RADR exercise

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    04.24.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton 

    51st Fighter Wing

    B-Roll Package consists of members of the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, Republic of Korea Army, and ROK Air Force during exercise IRON RADR at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 3-24, 2025. The team of civil engineers, logistics technicians, vehicle maintainers, explosive ordnance technicians and emergency medical responders worked together to repair craters in a damaged airfield pad enhancing U.S.-ROK partnership and displaying interoperability in action. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airmen Tallon Bratton)

    Date Taken: 04.24.2025
    Date Posted: 05.04.2025 23:32
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

    TAGS

    51st Fighter Wing
    51st Civil Engineer Squadron
    Rapid Airfield Damage Repair
    11th Engineering Battalion
    expedient shelters

