On this Pacific News: US Marines with MV-22B Ospreys assigned to Marine Rotational Force Darwin 25-3 conduct on/off drills in Australia; US Service Members conduct Search and Rescue exercises with Korea Air Force Personnel in the Republic of Korea; US Service Members work with local Okinawan community members for Earth day clean ups in Okinawa, Japan.
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2025 23:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|961014
|VIRIN:
|250501-N-XP917-8752
|Filename:
|DOD_110969750
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific News: May 01, 2025, by PO2 Victoria Schiebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.