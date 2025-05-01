Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific News: May 01, 2025

    JAPAN

    04.30.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Victoria Schiebel 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific News: US Marines with MV-22B Ospreys assigned to Marine Rotational Force Darwin 25-3 conduct on/off drills in Australia; US Service Members conduct Search and Rescue exercises with Korea Air Force Personnel in the Republic of Korea; US Service Members work with local Okinawan community members for Earth day clean ups in Okinawa, Japan.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2025
    Date Posted: 05.04.2025 23:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 961014
    VIRIN: 250501-N-XP917-8752
    Filename: DOD_110969750
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific News: May 01, 2025, by PO2 Victoria Schiebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Okinawa
    Australia
    bilateral
    Republic of Korea
    US Marines Corps
    MRF-D 25-3

