B-ROLL Maryland Air Guard hosts resource fair

The Maryland Air National Guard’s 175th Wing hosted a two-day resource fair for Airmen impacted by the planned divestment of the A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft and the planned expansion of cyber at Warfield Air National Guard Base, May 1 and May 4, 2025.
The event, which was held inside the A-10 Maintenance Hangar, brought together subject matter experts and representatives from career fields across the Wing to offer guidance and share opportunities with Airmen preparing for this major mission shift. Day one focused on engaging full-time personnel, while day two was tailored to support drill-status Guard members navigating the transition. (Video by U.S. Air National Guard Airman 1st Class Sarah Hoover)
