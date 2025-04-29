Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-ROLL Maryland Air Guard hosts resource fair

    MIDDLE RIVER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Sarah Hoover 

    175th Wing, Maryland Air National Guard

    The Maryland Air National Guard’s 175th Wing hosted a two-day resource fair for Airmen impacted by the planned divestment of the A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft and the planned expansion of cyber at Warfield Air National Guard Base, May 1 and May 4, 2025.

    The event, which was held inside the A-10 Maintenance Hangar, brought together subject matter experts and representatives from career fields across the Wing to offer guidance and share opportunities with Airmen preparing for this major mission shift. Day one focused on engaging full-time personnel, while day two was tailored to support drill-status Guard members navigating the transition. (Video by U.S. Air National Guard Airman 1st Class Sarah Hoover)

    Date Taken: 05.04.2025
    Date Posted: 05.04.2025 15:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 960993
    VIRIN: 250504-Z-UO452-1001
    Filename: DOD_110969324
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: MIDDLE RIVER, MARYLAND, US

