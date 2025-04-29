Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RSG pistol range

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2025

    Video by Maj. Travis Mueller 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers with the 213th Regional Support Group, Pennsylvania National Guard fire M17 pistols during an exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, May 2, 2025. Soldiers routinely practice with their weapons to maintain combat readiness. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. Travis Mueller)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2025
    Date Posted: 05.03.2025 21:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    firing range
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    readiness
    213th Regional Support Group
    M17 pistol

