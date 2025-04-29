U.S. Soldiers with the 213th Regional Support Group, Pennsylvania National Guard fire M17 pistols during an exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, May 2, 2025. Soldiers routinely practice with their weapons to maintain combat readiness. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. Travis Mueller)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2025 21:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|960952
|VIRIN:
|250502-Z-IK914-7533
|Filename:
|DOD_110967492
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, RSG pistol range, by MAJ Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.