    10th Mountain Division Soldiers Execute Cold-load Training for Upcoming Mountain Peak Exercise

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2025

    Video by Sgt. Samuel Bonney 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from 2nd Brigade Combat Team and 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, 10th Mountain Division (LI), conduct cold-load training and elevator drills in preparation for Mountain Peak on Fort Drum, New York, May 2, 2025. The training was held to practice the operations that will take place during the Mountain Peak exercise, further building better teamwork, and joint arms cohesion between units. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Samuel Bonney)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2025
    Date Posted: 05.02.2025 17:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 960938
    VIRIN: 250502-A-GW675-3001
    Filename: DOD_110967135
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th Mountain Division Soldiers Execute Cold-load Training for Upcoming Mountain Peak Exercise, by SGT Samuel Bonney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Drum
    air assault
    training
    Mountain Peak
    U.S. Army
    10th Mountain Division

