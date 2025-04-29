10th Mountain Division Soldiers Execute Cold-load Training for Upcoming Mountain Peak Exercise

Soldiers from 2nd Brigade Combat Team and 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, 10th Mountain Division (LI), conduct cold-load training and elevator drills in preparation for Mountain Peak on Fort Drum, New York, May 2, 2025. The training was held to practice the operations that will take place during the Mountain Peak exercise, further building better teamwork, and joint arms cohesion between units. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Samuel Bonney)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2025 17:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|960938
|VIRIN:
|250502-A-GW675-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_110967135
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
