Tulsa District and 82nd Engineer Battalion take down Kansas radio tower, recognize 250th Anniversary and 'Year of the Warrior'

The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers called in reinforcements to remove a radio tower in Teterville, Kansas, April 23, 2025.
The 82nd Engineer Battalion, 1st Infantry Division out of Fort Riley, Kansas provided explosive enthusiasm and support to remove the nearly 60 year old repeater tower. The once vital component of communication infrastructure for the Tulsa District's, Kansas Area lake offices was removed for the sake of public safety.
Tulsa District, Deputy Commander, Lt. Col. Curtis Loftin, and 82nd Engineer Battalion Commander, Lt. Col. Rolland Johnson, and Command Sergeant Major Sergio Lopez took time to acknowledge the Army and USACE 250th Anniversary and the 1st Infantry Division's "Year of the Warrior."
Collaborating to remove the aging tower provided a unique training opportunity for the Fort Riley Soldiers, and helped the USACE ensure public safety.
(This video production contains music licensed for use by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers through Megatrax.)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2025 17:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|960932
|VIRIN:
|250423-A-PO406-7591
|Filename:
|DOD_110967066
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|TETERVILLE, KANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
