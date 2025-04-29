Tulsa District and 82nd Engineer Battalion take down Kansas radio tower, recognize 250th Anniversary and 'Year of the Warrior'

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/960932" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers called in reinforcements to remove a radio tower in Teterville, Kansas, April 23, 2025.



The 82nd Engineer Battalion, 1st Infantry Division out of Fort Riley, Kansas provided explosive enthusiasm and support to remove the nearly 60 year old repeater tower. The once vital component of communication infrastructure for the Tulsa District's, Kansas Area lake offices was removed for the sake of public safety.



Tulsa District, Deputy Commander, Lt. Col. Curtis Loftin, and 82nd Engineer Battalion Commander, Lt. Col. Rolland Johnson, and Command Sergeant Major Sergio Lopez took time to acknowledge the Army and USACE 250th Anniversary and the 1st Infantry Division's "Year of the Warrior."



Collaborating to remove the aging tower provided a unique training opportunity for the Fort Riley Soldiers, and helped the USACE ensure public safety.



(This video production contains music licensed for use by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers through Megatrax.)