    Recreation Season Safety Tips from Brig. Gen. George Walter

    DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2025

    Video by Edward Rivera 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Southwestern Division

    Brigadier General George Walter, commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Southwestern Division provides water safety tips for the recreation season.

    Date Taken: 04.28.2025
    Date Posted: 05.02.2025 15:34
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 960920
    VIRIN: 250428-D-RP542-5571
    Filename: DOD_110966650
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: DALLAS, TEXAS, US

    USACE
    Water Safety
    lifejackets
    SWD
    Southwestern Division

