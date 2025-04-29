Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines at the CACTF

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2025

    Video by Spc. Skylin Simpson 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Marines with Bravo Company, 4th Law Enforcement Battalion, perform breaching and clearing techniques during an exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, May 2, 2025. Marines execute this training to improve mission readiness and prepare for future operations. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Skylin Simpson)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2025
    Date Posted: 05.02.2025 21:59
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Pennsylvania
    Marines
    readiness
    Military Police
    Fort Indianatown Gap
    breaching and clearing

