    Fort Johnson The Hidden Gem of the Army

    LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2025

    Video by Antoine Aaron 

    Fort Johnson Public Affairs Office

    A video encouraging PCSing Soldiers to choose Fort Johnson as their next duty station.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2025
    Date Posted: 05.02.2025 14:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 960909
    VIRIN: 250303-A-PL531-2216
    Filename: DOD_110966408
    Length: 00:10:39
    Location: LOUISIANA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Johnson The Hidden Gem of the Army, by Antoine Aaron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

