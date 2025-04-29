Video about the shooting range and what they offer for the Fort Johnson community. Tournaments, family fun, and training.
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2025 14:20
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|960894
|VIRIN:
|250220-A-PL531-3322
|Filename:
|DOD_110966290
|Length:
|00:03:05
|Location:
|LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Johnson Shooting Range, by Antoine Aaron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.