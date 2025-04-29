Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Johnson Shooting Range

    LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2025

    Video by Antoine Aaron 

    Fort Johnson Public Affairs Office

    Video about the shooting range and what they offer for the Fort Johnson community. Tournaments, family fun, and training.

    Date Taken: 02.20.2025
    Date Posted: 05.02.2025 14:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 960894
    VIRIN: 250220-A-PL531-3322
    Filename: DOD_110966290
    Length: 00:03:05
    Location: LOUISIANA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Johnson Shooting Range, by Antoine Aaron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

