2025 Aerial FireFighting Training

The USDA Forest Service, CAL FIRE, and four Aerial wildland firefighting wings from Colorado’s 302nd Airlift Wing, Peterson Space Force Base, the Wyoming Air National Guard's 153rd Airlift Wing, the Reno Air National Guard’s 152nd Airlift Wing, and the California Air National Guard’s 146th Airlift Wing, participate in MAFFS (Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System) annual certification and aerial firefighting training inside the Angeles National Forest and at the Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, Port Hueneme, California, April 23, 2025. The recertification training includes classroom sessions, flying, and ground operations for Air Force aircrews, civilian lead plane pilots, and support personnel from the Forest Service and other federal and state agencies. MAFFS-equipped aircraft were activated in January, and aerial firefighting support was provided to both the Palisades and Eaton Fires in the Los Angeles area. The eight C-130 Hercules aircraft in the program are equipped with the Forest Service’s MAFFS, which can drop up to 3,000 gallons of fire retardant in less than 10 seconds across a quarter-mile line.

The system slides into the back of the military aircraft, and retardant is released through a nozzle on the rear left side. MAFFS-equipped aircraft can be activated to provide a critical “surge” capability to help slow or stop the spread of wildland fires. MAFFS aircraft are only activated when all commercial airtankers that are part of the national airtanker fleet are fully committed or not readily available. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Nieko Carzis)