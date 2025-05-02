Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wyvern 1 Radio: May 2, 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    05.02.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume 

    AFN Aviano

    On this edition of 'Wyvern 1 Radio,’ Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Cesar Flores, 31st FW command chief, discuss upcoming events at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 2, 2025. Throughout the segment, Clark and Flores spoke on the Air Force-level award won by the 31st Command Post, the upcoming Dedicated Crew Chief Ceremony, and the First Quarter Awards Ceremony. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2025
    Date Posted: 05.02.2025 09:55
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 960857
    VIRIN: 250502-F-MY354-1001
    Filename: DOD_110965517
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wyvern 1 Radio: May 2, 2025, by A1C Charlee Guillaume, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Aviano Air Base
    31st FW
    555th FS
    U.S. Air Force
    Awards & Recognition
    Wyvern1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download