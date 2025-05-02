Wyvern 1 Radio: May 2, 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On this edition of 'Wyvern 1 Radio,’ Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Cesar Flores, 31st FW command chief, discuss upcoming events at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 2, 2025. Throughout the segment, Clark and Flores spoke on the Air Force-level award won by the 31st Command Post, the upcoming Dedicated Crew Chief Ceremony, and the First Quarter Awards Ceremony. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume)