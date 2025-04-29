Coast Guard Air Station Miami at Fleet Week Fort Lauderdale 2025 SAR demo

A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Miami MH-65 helicopter crew and a U.S. Navy helicopter crew conduct a search and rescue demonstration, April 27, 2025, near Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Florida. The demonstration was part of a Fleet Week Fort Lauderdale 2025 event. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jessica Walker)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2025 08:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|960841
|VIRIN:
|250427-G-HW752-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110965305
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
No keywords found.