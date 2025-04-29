Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard Air Station Miami at Fleet Week Fort Lauderdale 2025 SAR demo

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jessica Walker 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Miami MH-65 helicopter crew and a U.S. Navy helicopter crew conduct a search and rescue demonstration, April 27, 2025, near Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Florida. The demonstration was part of a Fleet Week Fort Lauderdale 2025 event. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jessica Walker)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2025
    Date Posted: 05.02.2025 08:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 960841
    VIRIN: 250427-G-HW752-1001
    Filename: DOD_110965305
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    District 7
    Air Station Miami, US Navy, SAR Demo, Fleet Week Fort Lauderdale 2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download