    5th ANGLICO Ryuku Hammer | M203 Grenade Launcher Range

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.22.2025

    Video by Cpl. Michael Taggart  

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marines with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, and Battlespace Surveillance Company, 3d Intelligence Battalion, fire M203 grenade launchers during Ryukyu Hammer 25 at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, April 23, 2025. Ryukyu Hammer 25 is a training exercise under the Kaiju Rain 25 series that allows Marines to maintain their proficiency in patrolling, weapons employment, and other key combat capabilities that ensure lethality and readiness in austere environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michael Taggart)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2025
    Date Posted: 05.02.2025 04:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 960806
    VIRIN: 250423-M-EJ408-1219
    Filename: DOD_110965099
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5th ANGLICO Ryuku Hammer | M203 Grenade Launcher Range, by Cpl Michael Taggart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    5th Anglico
    III MEF
    m203 40 mm grenade launcher
    III MIG
    Kaiju Rain 25
    Ryukyu Hammer

