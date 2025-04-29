Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army 250-Mile Ruck March Promo 2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2025

    Video by Amy Phillips 

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    Fort Hunter Liggett celebrates the Army's 250th milestone with a 250-Mile Ruck March from Camp Roberts in San Miguel to Parks Reserve Forces Training Area in Dublin, California, from May 7-11, 2025. This is a multi-component partnership and public are welcome to join the march and ceremonies.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2025
    Date Posted: 05.02.2025 01:38
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 960798
    VIRIN: 250430-A-OV743-8681
    Filename: DOD_110965017
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army 250-Mile Ruck March Promo 2, by Amy Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download