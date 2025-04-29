Army 250-Mile Ruck March Promo 2

Fort Hunter Liggett celebrates the Army's 250th milestone with a 250-Mile Ruck March from Camp Roberts in San Miguel to Parks Reserve Forces Training Area in Dublin, California, from May 7-11, 2025. This is a multi-component partnership and public are welcome to join the march and ceremonies.
|04.30.2025
|05.02.2025 01:38
|Commercials
|960798
|250430-A-OV743-8681
|DOD_110965017
|00:00:31
|FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US
|1
|1
