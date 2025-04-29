1ID CGMCG Explores Churchill Downs

1st Infantry Division's Commanding General's Mounted Color Guard explores Churchill Downs, KY, home of the Kentucky Derby, on May 1, 2025. For the first time, a U.S. Army infantry division will perform during the Kentucky Derby in celebration of the U.S. Army's upcoming 250th Anniversary. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Tyler Selige)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2025 23:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|960793
|VIRIN:
|250501-A-TS338-2074
|Filename:
|DOD_110964922
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
