Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1ID CGMCG Explores Churchill Downs

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2025

    Video by Sgt. Tyler Selige 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    1st Infantry Division's Commanding General's Mounted Color Guard explores Churchill Downs, KY, home of the Kentucky Derby, on May 1, 2025. For the first time, a U.S. Army infantry division will perform during the Kentucky Derby in celebration of the U.S. Army's upcoming 250th Anniversary. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Tyler Selige)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 23:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 960793
    VIRIN: 250501-A-TS338-2074
    Filename: DOD_110964922
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1ID CGMCG Explores Churchill Downs, by SGT Tyler Selige, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Big Red One
    1st Infantry Division
    Kentucky Derby
    Churchill Downs
    1IDCGMCG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download