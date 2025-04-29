Preserving History: Chris Staton, Archaeologists

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Corps of Engineers archaeologist Chris Staton, from the USACE Los Angeles District works with homeowners March 19, in Altadena’s Eaton Canyon Wildfires impacted area, recovering original rock foundations of homes destroyed in the recent wildfires. Staton’s efforts help preserve cultural and historical elements of the community as part of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ recovery efforts.



In the aftermath of the Eaton Fire in Altadena, California, archaeologists from USACE are playing a vital role in the recovery efforts. Their work focuses on ensuring that debris removal and rebuilding processes do not inadvertently destroy or disturb significant cultural and historical resources.



USACE is working in partnership with local, state and the Federal Emergency Management Agency in response to the Southern California Wildfires.