Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Preserving History: Chris Staton, Archaeologists

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALTADENA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2025

    Video by Brooks Hubbard IV 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers archaeologist Chris Staton, from the USACE Los Angeles District works with homeowners March 19, in Altadena’s Eaton Canyon Wildfires impacted area, recovering original rock foundations of homes destroyed in the recent wildfires. Staton’s efforts help preserve cultural and historical elements of the community as part of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ recovery efforts.

    In the aftermath of the Eaton Fire in Altadena, California, archaeologists from USACE are playing a vital role in the recovery efforts. Their work focuses on ensuring that debris removal and rebuilding processes do not inadvertently destroy or disturb significant cultural and historical resources.

    USACE is working in partnership with local, state and the Federal Emergency Management Agency in response to the Southern California Wildfires.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 20:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 960782
    VIRIN: 250319-A-AB280-2001
    Filename: DOD_110964598
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: ALTADENA, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Preserving History: Chris Staton, Archaeologists, by Brooks Hubbard IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE, LAWilfires25, debris, SoCalWildfires25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download