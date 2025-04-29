The 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Eric M. Smith, gives his remarks during the State of the Marine Corps panel at Modern Day Marine 2025, Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C., May 1, 2025. Modern Day Marine is a military exposition exclusively organized for the Marine Corps to showcase the newest technology and warfighting innovations from amphibious assault vehicles to drones and more. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joshua Munsen and Cpl. Samantha Pollich)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2025 20:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|960774
|VIRIN:
|250501-M-BL153-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110964512
|Length:
|00:27:38
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Modern Day Marine 2025 - State of the Marine Corps, by LCpl Matthew McDonnell, Cpl Joshua Munsen and Cpl Samantha Pollich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.