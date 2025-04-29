EGLIN AFB WARRIOR DAY 2025 BROLL

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Warrior Day 2025 focused on readiness through team building and hands-on interactions with many of the war fighting capabilities operating on Eglin every day. The full day of activities began with a ruck march for 11 teams, with as many as 25 people in a group, containing a mix of Airmen, Soldiers and civilians. The participants conducted SERE, Airfield Maintenance, EOD, Combatives, React to contact and Medical Training.