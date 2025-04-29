Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Around the Air Force: Training Drone Skills, Cardiac Screening for Recruits, Historic Refueling Mission

    UNITED STATES

    05.01.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Katharine Winchell 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    In this week’s look Around the Air Force, the U.S. Air Force launches an initiative to equip every Airman with basic drone operational training, The ERASE program decreases service member’s risk of sudden cardiac arrest, and Air Mobility Command makes history with a commercial air refueling mission.

    Date Taken: 05.01.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 16:46
