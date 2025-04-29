2025 MHS Conference: Surgeons General Panel Highlights

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Selected highlights of a senior leader panel, moderated by Dr. David Smith, acting principal deputy assistant secretary of defense for health affairs, at the 2025 MHS Conference to discuss the future of the Military Health System. Panelists included Lt. Gen. Izaguirre, U.S. Army surgeon general; Lt. Gen. DeGoes, U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force surgeon general; Rear Adm. Via, U.S. Navy surgeon general; Rear Adm. Miller, medical officer of the Marine Corps; Maj. Gen. Hou, director, Office of the Joint Surgeon, National Guard Bureau; Brig. Gen. Andrus, Joint Staff Surgeon.