    2025 MHS Conference: Surgeons General Panel Highlights

    CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2025

    Video by Sara Barger 

    Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs/Military Health System

    Selected highlights of a senior leader panel, moderated by Dr. David Smith, acting principal deputy assistant secretary of defense for health affairs, at the 2025 MHS Conference to discuss the future of the Military Health System. Panelists included Lt. Gen. Izaguirre, U.S. Army surgeon general; Lt. Gen. DeGoes, U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force surgeon general; Rear Adm. Via, U.S. Navy surgeon general; Rear Adm. Miller, medical officer of the Marine Corps; Maj. Gen. Hou, director, Office of the Joint Surgeon, National Guard Bureau; Brig. Gen. Andrus, Joint Staff Surgeon.

    Date Taken: 04.30.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 17:42
    Location: CLEVELAND, OHIO, US

