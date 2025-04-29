Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Underwater Construction Team

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Imani Navebloodsaw 

    Navy Expeditionary Combat Command

    Dive into a mission that matters. The Navy’s Underwater Construction Teams don’t just build, they defend, restore, and reinforce critical maritime infrastructure around the world. From underwater welding to pier repairs in hostile environments, UCTs are elite builders trained to fight and survive anywhere. If you’re looking for challenge, purpose, and impact this is the team to join.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 16:50
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 960751
    VIRIN: 250401-N-NB087-1005
    Filename: DOD_110964099
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Underwater Construction Team, by PO3 Imani Navebloodsaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

