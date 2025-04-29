Underwater Construction Team

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Dive into a mission that matters. The Navy’s Underwater Construction Teams don’t just build, they defend, restore, and reinforce critical maritime infrastructure around the world. From underwater welding to pier repairs in hostile environments, UCTs are elite builders trained to fight and survive anywhere. If you’re looking for challenge, purpose, and impact this is the team to join.