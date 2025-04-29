Underwater Construction Team

Dive into a mission that matters. The Navy’s Underwater Construction Teams don’t just build, they defend, restore, and reinforce critical maritime infrastructure around the world. From underwater welding to pier repairs in hostile environments, UCTs are elite builders trained to fight and survive anywhere. If you’re looking for challenge, purpose, and impact this is the team to join.
