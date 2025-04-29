Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Modern Day Marine 2025 Day Three Interview Rear Adm. Carey Cash

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Elisa Ruiz 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Carey Cash, 21st Chaplain of the U.S. Marine Corps, speaks about the importance of religious and spiritual fitness and different ways on how leadership can support it. Modern Day Marine is a military exposition exclusively organized for the Marine Corps to showcase the newest technology and warfighting innovations from amphibious assault vehicles to drones and more. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Elisa Ruiz)

    Date Taken: 05.01.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 17:45
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    MDM2025

