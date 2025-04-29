Modern Day Marine 2025 Day Three Interview Rear Adm. Carey Cash

U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Carey Cash, 21st Chaplain of the U.S. Marine Corps, speaks about the importance of religious and spiritual fitness and different ways on how leadership can support it. Modern Day Marine is a military exposition exclusively organized for the Marine Corps to showcase the newest technology and warfighting innovations from amphibious assault vehicles to drones and more. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Elisa Ruiz)
05.01.2025
05.01.2025
Interviews
|Location:
WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
