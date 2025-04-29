Army National Guard Senior Leadership visits Utah

(B-Roll, Reel 3 of 4)
The Utah National Guard showcased unit readiness and capabilities to senior Army National Guard leaders during annual training events held in multiple locations across Utah’s diverse landscape. (Utah Army National Guard video by Rob Harnden)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2025 16:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|960741
|VIRIN:
|252904-Z-DA103-7003
|Filename:
|DOD_110963926
|Length:
|00:05:58
|Location:
|UTAH, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
