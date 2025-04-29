Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army National Guard Senior Leadership visits Utah

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WEST JORDAN, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2025

    Video by Robert Harnden 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    (B-Roll- Reel 1 of 4)
    The Utah National Guard showcased unit readiness and capabilities to senior Army National Guard leaders during annual training events held in multiple locations across Utah’s diverse landscape. (Utah Army National Guard video by Rob Harnden & Sgt. 1st Class Tim Beery)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 16:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 960738
    VIRIN: 252904-Z-DA103-7001
    Filename: DOD_110963902
    Length: 00:05:02
    Location: WEST JORDAN, UTAH, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army National Guard Senior Leadership visits Utah, by Robert Harnden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Utah National Guard
    Director Army National Guard
    DARNG23
    Jonathan M. Stubbs
    DARN 23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download