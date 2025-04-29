May is packed with powerful reminders of who we are and why we serve. Watch as the command team, including the #MICC's newly promoted commanding general, Brig. Gen. Freddy Adams, delivers our May #GoldenSword message, highlighting several key observances that reflect the heart of our mission.
This work, May 2025 Golden Sword, by Kassandra Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
