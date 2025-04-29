Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    May 2025 Golden Sword

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2025

    Video by Kassandra Burks 

    U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command

    May is packed with powerful reminders of who we are and why we serve. Watch as the command team, including the #MICC's newly promoted commanding general, Brig. Gen. Freddy Adams, delivers our May #GoldenSword message, highlighting several key observances that reflect the heart of our mission.
    #WinEveryDay
    #ContractingForSoldiers

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 13:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 960720
    VIRIN: 250414-O-HP256-1311
    Filename: DOD_110963323
    Length: 00:02:47
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US

    TAGS

    Memorial Day
    Army
    Golden Sword
    ContractingforSoldiers
    Spouse Appreciation Day

