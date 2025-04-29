WEST POINT, N.Y. – Cadets at the U.S. Military Academy (USMA) in West Point, N.Y. put their knowledge on display while engaging with other cadets, faculty, military leaders and project partners from industry and the military during the 26th annual Projects Day Research Symposium on April 24.
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2025 13:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|960716
|VIRIN:
|250424-A-GY890-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110963223
|Length:
|00:03:33
|Location:
|WEST POINT, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, West Point Cadets highlight Picatinny projects during annual research symposium, by Eric Kowal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
