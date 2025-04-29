Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Combat Command ACE Priority

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.01.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Taryn Onyon 

    Air Combat Command

    Air Combat Command released their priority campaign. This video highlight the priority on agile combat employment. (U.S. Air Force video by SSgt Taryn Onyon)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 12:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 960702
    VIRIN: 250501-F-NN513-5059
    Filename: DOD_110963078
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Combat Command ACE Priority, by SrA Taryn Onyon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACC, ACE, COMACC, Agile Combat Employment, Readiness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download