    Drop zone training at the Advanced Tactics Aircrew Course

    FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Patrick Evenson 

    139th Airlift Wing

    A U.S. Air Force C-130J Hercules aircraft, assigned to the 123rd Airlift Wing, Kentucky Air National Guard, attending the Advanced Tactics Aircrew Course, performs an airdrop at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, March 14, 2024. Aircrews attending the ATAC, were performing airdrops as part of a training scenario for the course. Since 1983 the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center, based in St. Joseph, Missouri, has provided advanced tactical training to mobility aircrews from the Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve Command, Air Mobility Command, Air Combat Command, Air Force Special Operations Command, United States Marine Corps, and 16 allied nations. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

    Date Taken: 03.14.2024
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 10:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, US

    AATTC, Advanced Tactics Aircrew Course, air mobility command, airdrop, ATAC 202404D, MAF

