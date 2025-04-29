Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst - 443 Transportation Company, Convoy Tactics. April 25, 2025

    FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2025

    Video by Daniel Amburg 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    The 443 Transportation Company train to react to encounters with irate villagers and ambushes on HSTL East at ASA Fort Dix. (Video provided by the (TSC) Training Support Center / Stephen Pindyski)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 09:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 960668
    VIRIN: 250425-A-IE493-2176
    Filename: DOD_110962407
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, US

    This work, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst - 443 Transportation Company, Convoy Tactics. April 25, 2025, by Daniel Amburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JB-MDL US ASA FORT DIX. 443 Transportation Company, Convoy Tactics

