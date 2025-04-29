Balikatan 25: 1MDTF HIMARS live fire

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 5th Battalion, 3rd Artillery Regiment, 1st Multi-Domain Task Force, maneuvering into position and firing a U.S. Army M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System for a training iteration in support of Exercise Balikatan 25, in Palawan, Philippines, April 28, 2025.
Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert & Sgt. Austin Peinado)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2025 04:49
|Location:
|PH
