    Balikatan 25: 1MDTF HIMARS live fire

    PHILIPPINES

    04.27.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert 

    1st Multi-Domain Task Force

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 5th Battalion, 3rd Artillery Regiment, 1st Multi-Domain Task Force, maneuvering into position and firing a U.S. Army M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System for a training iteration in support of Exercise Balikatan 25, in Palawan, Philippines, April 28, 2025.

    Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert & Sgt. Austin Peinado)

    Date Taken: 04.27.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 04:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 960638
    VIRIN: 250428-A-IP596-9644
    Filename: DOD_110961913
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: PH

    Downloads: 6
    High-Res. Downloads: 6

    This work, Balikatan 25: 1MDTF HIMARS live fire, by SSG Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Balikatan, Balikatan 25, BK25, FriendsAlliesPartners, Philippines, HIMARS

