    What is a Sapper?

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    04.30.2025

    Video by Stephanie Logue 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District

    Hear from Europe District's Capt. George Mensah about the key role Army Sappers play on the battlefield.

    For 250 years, sappers have served as elite US Army combat engineers, supporting frontline infantry in every war throughout American history. The Sapper Leader Course tests the limits of human endurance, and only the best make it through and wear the tab.

    This year we celebrate 250 years of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and 40 years of the Sapper Leader Course.

    Date Taken: 04.30.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 08:23
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE

