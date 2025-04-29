Hear from Europe District's Capt. George Mensah about the key role Army Sappers play on the battlefield.
For 250 years, sappers have served as elite US Army combat engineers, supporting frontline infantry in every war throughout American history. The Sapper Leader Course tests the limits of human endurance, and only the best make it through and wear the tab.
This year we celebrate 250 years of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and 40 years of the Sapper Leader Course.
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2025 08:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|960637
|VIRIN:
|250501-A-FI918-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110961892
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, What is a Sapper?, by Stephanie Logue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.