Philippine Army Soldiers from the 5th and 7th Infantry Division and U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division conduct rope systems training during the Jungle Operations Training Course (JOTC) at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 21, 2025. Led by Lightning Academy’s Mobile Training Team from the 25th Infantry Division, the training is part of exercise Balikatan 2025. Soldiers practiced knots—including knot-tying, one-rope bridges, and Z-pulley techniques— for makeshift harnesses, load security, and water or mountain crossings. The Z-pulley system provides mechanical advantage for recovering equipment or personnel, while the one-rope bridge enables rapid movement across obstacles.
Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Justin Hicks)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2025 02:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|960628
|VIRIN:
|250421-A-PJ082-8467
|Filename:
|DOD_110961803
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Balikatan 25: JOTC Knots Training, by PFC Justin Hicks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.