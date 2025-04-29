Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balikatan 25: JOTC Knots Training

    PHILIPPINES

    04.20.2025

    Video by Pfc. Justin Hicks 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    Philippine Army Soldiers from the 5th and 7th Infantry Division and U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division conduct rope systems training during the Jungle Operations Training Course (JOTC) at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 21, 2025. Led by Lightning Academy’s Mobile Training Team from the 25th Infantry Division, the training is part of exercise Balikatan 2025. Soldiers practiced knots—including knot-tying, one-rope bridges, and Z-pulley techniques— for makeshift harnesses, load security, and water or mountain crossings. The Z-pulley system provides mechanical advantage for recovering equipment or personnel, while the one-rope bridge enables rapid movement across obstacles.

    Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Justin Hicks)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 02:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 960627
    VIRIN: 250421-A-PJ082-5359
    Filename: DOD_110961797
    Length: 00:02:47
    Location: PH

    Balikatan 25, FriendsPartnersAllies, BK25, Balikatan, Philippines

