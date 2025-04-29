Balikatan 25: JOTC Knots Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Philippine Army Soldiers from the 5th and 7th Infantry Division and U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division conduct rope systems training during the Jungle Operations Training Course (JOTC) at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 21, 2025. Led by Lightning Academy’s Mobile Training Team from the 25th Infantry Division, the training is part of exercise Balikatan 2025. Soldiers practiced knots—including knot-tying, one-rope bridges, and Z-pulley techniques— for makeshift harnesses, load security, and water or mountain crossings. The Z-pulley system provides mechanical advantage for recovering equipment or personnel, while the one-rope bridge enables rapid movement across obstacles.



Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Justin Hicks)