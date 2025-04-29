Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACAF F-16 Demo Team

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    04.30.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Video reel created for the Osan Air Day 2025 Airshow showcasing the PACAF F-16 Demo Team crew and aircraft.

    Date Taken: 04.30.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 01:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 960622
    VIRIN: 250501-F-SA893-1003
    Filename: DOD_110961749
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Osan Air Base
    PACAF DEMO TEAM
    F-16
    A-10
    Airshow 2025

