Video reel created for the Osan Air Day 2025 Airshow showcasing the weapons loading system on the A-10.
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2025 01:27
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|960618
|VIRIN:
|250501-F-SA893-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110961745
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, A-10 Weapons Load, by SrA Rome Bowermaster, identified by DVIDS
