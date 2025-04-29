82nd Airborne Division S.U.R.T implements RPA 2.0

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/960604" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Ranger candidates assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division conduct the new Ranger Physical Assessment (RPA) at the Small Unit Ranger Tactics (S.U.R.T.) qualification course on Fort Bragg, NC, Apr. 29, 2025. The new RPA is to be conducted in two phases, the first phase consist of:



800-meter run

30x dead-stop push-ups

100-meter sprint

16x 40-pound sandbag lifts above 68"

50-meter farmers' carry with two five-gallon Army water cans weighing 40-lbs

50-meter movement drill consisting of 25-meter high crawl and 25-meter 3-5 second rush

800-meter run



The second phase begins after ranger candidates change into the Army Physical Fitness Uniform (APFU) which consist of:

4 mile run in a minimum time standard of 32 minutes

6 chin-ups



The new RPA will be in a "operational tryout" phase, adjustments can still be made to the overall assessment.



S.U.R.T. MISSION STATEMENT: To produce Ranger qualified leaders for the 82nd Airborne Division through rigorous assessment and training.



(U.S. Army Video by Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Truesdale)