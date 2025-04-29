Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    82nd Airborne Division S.U.R.T implements RPA 2.0

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Truesdale 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    Ranger candidates assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division conduct the new Ranger Physical Assessment (RPA) at the Small Unit Ranger Tactics (S.U.R.T.) qualification course on Fort Bragg, NC, Apr. 29, 2025. The new RPA is to be conducted in two phases, the first phase consist of:

    800-meter run
    30x dead-stop push-ups
    100-meter sprint
    16x 40-pound sandbag lifts above 68"
    50-meter farmers' carry with two five-gallon Army water cans weighing 40-lbs
    50-meter movement drill consisting of 25-meter high crawl and 25-meter 3-5 second rush
    800-meter run

    The second phase begins after ranger candidates change into the Army Physical Fitness Uniform (APFU) which consist of:
    4 mile run in a minimum time standard of 32 minutes
    6 chin-ups

    The new RPA will be in a "operational tryout" phase, adjustments can still be made to the overall assessment.

    S.U.R.T. MISSION STATEMENT: To produce Ranger qualified leaders for the 82nd Airborne Division through rigorous assessment and training.

    (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Truesdale)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2025
    Date Posted: 04.30.2025 21:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 960604
    VIRIN: 250428-A-MJ406-2632
    PIN: 049049
    Filename: DOD_110961553
    Length: 00:17:27
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 82nd Airborne Division S.U.R.T implements RPA 2.0, by SFC Joseph Truesdale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RPFA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download