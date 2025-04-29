Modern Day Marine 2025 Day Two B-Roll

U.S. Marines attend Modern Day Marine 2025 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington D.C., April 30, 2025. Modern Day Marine is a military exposition exclusively organized for the Marine Corps to showcase the newest technology and warfighting innovations from amphibious assault vehicles to drones and more. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Elisa Ruiz)
Footage color space is Canon Cinema Gamut, footage gamma is Canon Log 2.
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2025 22:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|960588
|VIRIN:
|250430-M-AQ293-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110961385
|Length:
|00:03:26
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
