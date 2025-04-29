Military Chiefs Testify on Personnel Posture

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Military chiefs testify on the Defense Department’s personnel posture before the House Armed Services Committee military personnel subcommittee during a hearing in Washington, April 30, 2025. Testifying are: Army Lt. Gen. Brian S. Eifler, deputy chief of staff for personnel; Navy Vice Adm. Rick Cheeseman Jr., chief of naval personnel; Air Force Lt. Gen. Caroline Miller, deputy chief of staff for manpower, personnel and services; Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Michael J. Borgschulte, deputy commandant for manpower and reserve affairs; and Katharine Kelley, deputy chief of space operations for personnel