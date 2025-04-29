Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Chiefs Testify on Personnel Posture

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Military chiefs testify on the Defense Department’s personnel posture before the House Armed Services Committee military personnel subcommittee during a hearing in Washington, April 30, 2025. Testifying are: Army Lt. Gen. Brian S. Eifler, deputy chief of staff for personnel; Navy Vice Adm. Rick Cheeseman Jr., chief of naval personnel; Air Force Lt. Gen. Caroline Miller, deputy chief of staff for manpower, personnel and services; Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Michael J. Borgschulte, deputy commandant for manpower and reserve affairs; and Katharine Kelley, deputy chief of space operations for personnel

    Date Taken: 04.30.2025
    Date Posted: 04.30.2025 19:21
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 960584
    Filename: DOD_110961310
    Length: 01:32:52
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

