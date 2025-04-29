Military Chiefs Testify on Personnel Posture

Military chiefs testify on the Defense Department’s personnel posture before the House Armed Services Committee military personnel subcommittee during a hearing in Washington, April 30, 2025. Testifying are: Army Lt. Gen. Brian S. Eifler, deputy chief of staff for personnel; Navy Vice Adm. Rick Cheeseman Jr., chief of naval personnel; Air Force Lt. Gen. Caroline Miller, deputy chief of staff for manpower, personnel and services; Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Michael J. Borgschulte, deputy commandant for manpower and reserve affairs; and Katharine Kelley, deputy chief of space operations for personnel
