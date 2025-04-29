Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    432d Security Forces Combative Training

    NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen 

    432nd Wing   

    Airmen assigned to the 432nd Security Forces Squadron practice and execute combatives training at the Nevada Test and Training Range, Nevada, April 28, 2025. The training aims to create resilient and confident Airmen while further developing personnel’s skills in hand-to-hand combat, engagement with a weapon, and self-defense techniques. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2025
    Date Posted: 04.30.2025 17:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 960577
    VIRIN: 250428-F-HX125-2001
    Filename: DOD_110960941
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: NEVADA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 432d Security Forces Combative Training, by SSgt Jake Jacobsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    combat, training, NTTR, hand-to-hand, self-defense

