432d Security Forces Combative Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/960577" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Airmen assigned to the 432nd Security Forces Squadron practice and execute combatives training at the Nevada Test and Training Range, Nevada, April 28, 2025. The training aims to create resilient and confident Airmen while further developing personnel’s skills in hand-to-hand combat, engagement with a weapon, and self-defense techniques. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)