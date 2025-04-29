405th AFSB Change of Responsibility

A change of responsibility ceremony for the U.S. Army Sustainment Command’s 405th Army Field Support Brigade was held Oct. 30, 2024, at Armstrong’s Club in the Vogelweh Housing Area in Kaiserslautern, Germany.
Command Sgt. Maj. Patrick Marrill assumed responsibility of the 405th AFSB from Command Sgt. Maj. Terrell Brisentine during the ceremony, which was presided over by the commander of the 405th AFSB, Col. Ernest Lane II.
