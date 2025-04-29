AFSBn-Germany Change of Command and Relinquishment of Responsibility

The only field support battalion in the Army with a geographically dispersed Army Prepositioned Stocks worksite – and soon to be two of them – changed leadership June 12, 2024.
In a combined change of command and relinquishment of responsibility ceremony under the Water Tower at Tower Barracks in Grafenwöhr, Lt. Col. Jonathan Neal assumed command of Army Field Support Battalion-Germany from Lt. Col. Denny Bernacki, and Command Sgt. Maj. Randy Leyba relinquished responsibility.
|06.13.2024
|04.30.2025 15:34
|Video Productions
|960565
|240613-A-SM279-3661
|DOD_110960582
|00:57:12
|DE
|1
|1
