    AFSBn-Germany Change of Command and Relinquishment of Responsibility

    GERMANY

    06.13.2024

    Video by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    The only field support battalion in the Army with a geographically dispersed Army Prepositioned Stocks worksite – and soon to be two of them – changed leadership June 12, 2024.

    In a combined change of command and relinquishment of responsibility ceremony under the Water Tower at Tower Barracks in Grafenwöhr, Lt. Col. Jonathan Neal assumed command of Army Field Support Battalion-Germany from Lt. Col. Denny Bernacki, and Command Sgt. Maj. Randy Leyba relinquished responsibility.

    Date Taken: 06.13.2024
    Date Posted: 04.30.2025 15:34
    VIRIN: 240613-A-SM279-3661
    Location: DE

