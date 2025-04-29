Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFSBn-Benelux Change of Command

    NETHERLANDS

    06.10.2024

    Video by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    The battalion that made history when it issued hundreds of Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 tactical vehicles and equipment pieces to the XVIII Airborne Corps and the 82nd Airborne Division on a no notice rapid deployment to Europe in response to Russian aggression as part of Operation Assure and Deter changed leadership June 10, 2024.

    Army Lt. Col. George Horne assumed command of Army Field Support Battalion-Benelux from Lt. Col. Blake Smith during a change of command ceremony at the APS-2 worksite in Eygelshoven. The 405th Army Field Support Brigade commander, Col. Ernest Lane II, officiated the ceremony and provided guest remarks.

