The battalion that made history when it issued hundreds of Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 tactical vehicles and equipment pieces to the XVIII Airborne Corps and the 82nd Airborne Division on a no notice rapid deployment to Europe in response to Russian aggression as part of Operation Assure and Deter changed leadership June 10, 2024.
Army Lt. Col. George Horne assumed command of Army Field Support Battalion-Benelux from Lt. Col. Blake Smith during a change of command ceremony at the APS-2 worksite in Eygelshoven. The 405th Army Field Support Brigade commander, Col. Ernest Lane II, officiated the ceremony and provided guest remarks.
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2025 15:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|960563
|VIRIN:
|240610-A-SM279-6878
|Filename:
|DOD_110960545
|Length:
|00:38:45
|Location:
|NL
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AFSBn-Benelux Change of Command, by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
